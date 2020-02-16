22-Year-Old Man Arrested For Alleged Burglary In Delhi's Lajpat Nagar

The accused was arrested based on the evidence from CCTV footages (Representational)

A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly committing burglary at a house in southeast Delhi's Lajpat Nagar, the police said today.

The accused, Manoj Singh, is a native of Uttarakhand's Champawat district and was living in a rented house in north Delhi's Burari. He was arrested on Friday, they said.

On February 4, the police received a complaint from one Agender Kumar about a burglary at his house. The lock on the main door of his house had been broken for entering inside the house, the police said.

The accused was seen in the footage of a CCTV camera installed near Mr Kumar's house. He was seen carrying a black bag and was later identified through face recognition app, they said.

On the basis of technical surveillance, the police raided Manoj Singh's residence in Champawat's Kaknai village and arrested him, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) RP Meena said.

Stolen jewellery and cash worth approximately Rs 25 lakh was recovered from him, he said.

During interrogation, the accused told police that he wanted to have a lavish lifestyle and was fond of premium whiskey. He often used to visit bars and cafes in Hauz Khas village and Paharganj, he added.

The accused was unemployed and committed burglaries to earn easy money. He has spent thousands of rupees of the stolen money in bars, DCP Meena said.

He looked for houses in colonies and residential societies which would be locked in the day. He stole cash and jewellery but never things like mobile phones and laptops, fearing they could be traced, he said. He was previously involved in five cases of burglaries, the DCP Meena said.