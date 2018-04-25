Delhi Jeweller Jumps To Death From Probe Agency's Office The incident took place around 12 in the afternoon when the deceased, identified as Gaurav Gupta, aged about 40 years, was waiting in the visitors' room inside the DRI office at Delhi's CGO complex area.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Gaurav Gupta, a Delhi-based jeweller, committed suicide from the DRI office premises (Representational) New Delhi: A Delhi-based jeweller, who had visited the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence or DRI office here in connection with an alleged gold smuggling case, today jumped to death from the probe agency's premises, according to an official statement.



The incident took place around 12 in the afternoon when the deceased, identified as Gaurav Gupta, aged about 40 years, was waiting in the visitors' room inside the DRI office at Delhi's CGO complex area.



Acting on the information, officers of the DRI had conducted searches at three premises in the Shalimar Bagh area on Monday, it said.



During the search operations, the officers seized around 6 kg of foreign-marked gold and 213 kg of silver bullion from his residence, the statement said.



During further search operation today, the officers seized 35 kg more foreign-marked gold concealed in the door panel of the safe of one of his shops, it said.



In total, 41 kg of foreign marked gold, 213 kg of silver bullion and Rs 48 lakh cash, valued at around Rs 13 crore were seized, the statement said.



However, the owner of the smuggled goods, who had visited the DRI office today, jumped through the window of the visitor's room at around 12 PM today, it said.



He was neither summoned nor arrested by the DRI, the statement said.



The man was immediately taken to the Safdarjung hospital by the officers of the DRI and the Central Industrial Security Force of CGO complex, but could not be saved, it said, adding that local police has been intimated and further investigation is in progress.



A Delhi-based jeweller, who had visited the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence or DRI office here in connection with an alleged gold smuggling case, today jumped to death from the probe agency's premises, according to an official statement.The incident took place around 12 in the afternoon when the deceased, identified as Gaurav Gupta, aged about 40 years, was waiting in the visitors' room inside the DRI office at Delhi's CGO complex area.Acting on the information, officers of the DRI had conducted searches at three premises in the Shalimar Bagh area on Monday, it said.During the search operations, the officers seized around 6 kg of foreign-marked gold and 213 kg of silver bullion from his residence, the statement said.During further search operation today, the officers seized 35 kg more foreign-marked gold concealed in the door panel of the safe of one of his shops, it said.In total, 41 kg of foreign marked gold, 213 kg of silver bullion and Rs 48 lakh cash, valued at around Rs 13 crore were seized, the statement said.However, the owner of the smuggled goods, who had visited the DRI office today, jumped through the window of the visitor's room at around 12 PM today, it said. He was neither summoned nor arrested by the DRI, the statement said.The man was immediately taken to the Safdarjung hospital by the officers of the DRI and the Central Industrial Security Force of CGO complex, but could not be saved, it said, adding that local police has been intimated and further investigation is in progress. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter