Jet Airways Crew Among 3 Arrested For Smuggling Gold At Delhi Airport

A Jet Airways crew member was among three men arrested by customs officials in two separate cases of gold smuggling at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International airport, according to an official statement issued on Friday.

The customs department said that a Jet Airways technician was found carrying four gold bars-- weighing 1.3 kg and valued at Rs 43.36 lakh-- in the pocket of his trouser.

The accused told the officials that a person outside Delhi's Aerocity Metro Station was waiting to collect the consignment.

A team of customs officials then arrested the receiver of the gold bars from outside the Aerocity metro station near the airport, a statement said.

"The officers were trying to catch the person who may have brought gold and handed it over to the Jet Airways technician," a senior customs official added.

On January 23, customs officials arrested another man after his arrival from Dubai as he was carrying gold weighing 978 gram-- valued at Rs 31.43 lakh-- in the form of granules mixed with thick liquid.

In both the cases, three persons, including the Jet Airways technician, were arrested and gold worth Rs 74.79 lakh was seized.