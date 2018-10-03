Rape Case Against Daati Maharaj Transferred To CBI

Daati Maharaj is accused of raping a disciple at his ashram two years ago.

Days after a chargesheet was filed against self-proclaimed godman Daati Maharaj in a rape case against him, the Delhi High Court today transferred the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Daati Maharaj is accused of raping a disciple at his ashram two years ago. He was booked under Sections 376, 377, 354 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

The case was being investigated by the Crime Branch of the Delhi police.

The chargesheet was filed against him and his three brothers in Delhi's Saket court on October 1.

The woman had filed the complaint against Daati Maharaj, his three brothers and a woman with Fatehpur Beri police station in south Delhi in June. The case was later transferred to the crime branch.

The woman had alleged she was sexually abused at Daati Maharaj's ashrams in Delhi and Rajasthan. She had told the police that she had been a disciple of Daati Maharaj for a decade. She returned home in Rajasthan after the crime happened, the woman told the police.

The police have issued a lookout circular against the accused to stop him from leaving the country.

