Delhi High Court Transfers Disqualified AAP MLAs' Plea To Division Bench

The Delhi High Court today transferred to a division bench the pleas of AAP MLAs, seeking quashing of their disqualification from the Delhi Assembly for holding office of profit.



The court also extended its January 24 order restraining the Election Commission from issuing any notification announcing by-elections to the 20 Assembly seats which fell vacant after the disqualification of the MLAs.



The court's direction came after advocate Prashant Patel, on whose plea the poll panel had recommended disqualification of the AAP legislators to the President, moved an application seeking transfer of the matter to a division bench.



The petitions were filed by eight AAP MLAs challenging the centre's notification, disqualifying 20 of them for holding an office of profit.



On January 24, the High Court had refused to stay the centre's notification disqualifying the MLAs for holding office of profit but restrained the election commission from taking any "precipitate measures" like announcing dates for by-polls.



The High Court had earlier summoned the entire records pertaining to the proceedings leading to the recommendation of the election commission for the disqualification of 20 MLAs. The recommendation received the presidential assent on January 20.



