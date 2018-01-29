Delhi High Court Transfers Disqualified AAP MLAs' Plea To Division Bench

Single judge bench of Justice Vibhu Bakhru fixed the matter before the Acting Chief Justice tomorrow, who may either set up or refer it to an existing division bench.
The court also extended its January 24 order restraining the Election Commission from issuing any notification announcing by-elections to the 20 Assembly seats which fell vacant after the disqualification of the MLAs.
The court's direction came after advocate Prashant Patel, on whose plea the poll panel had recommended disqualification of the AAP legislators to the President, moved an application seeking transfer of the matter to a division bench.
The petitions were filed by eight AAP MLAs challenging the centre's notification, disqualifying 20 of them for holding an office of profit.
Comments
The High Court had earlier summoned the entire records pertaining to the proceedings leading to the recommendation of the election commission for the disqualification of 20 MLAs. The recommendation received the presidential assent on January 20.