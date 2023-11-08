Delhi High Court Refuses To Hear Plea For Chhath Puja On Yamuna Banks

Chhath Puja is celebrated on the sixth day after Diwali

The Delhi High Court today refused to entertain a plea seeking permission to organise Chhath Puja at the banks of Yamuna river here.

Chhath Puja is celebrated on the sixth day after Diwali, primarily in Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh. During the festival, people fast, bathe in rivers and offer prayers to thank the Sun God.

Justice Subramonium Prasad refused to entertain the plea moved by Chhat Puja Sangharsh Samiti and others through advocate VS Dubey.

Justice Prasad said he would dismiss the plea. Thereafter, the counsel for the petitioners withdrew the plea.

The petitioners sought a direction to set aside an order issued by the Delhi government on October 29, 2021, that "no site shall be designated on the bank of the Yamuna".

It was argued that the said order was notified by the Delhi government during the COVID-19 period without any power; apparently, in the said notification, there was no mention of the rights, contentions, or grievances of the government.

It was further submitted that the Delhi government has not mentioned the proper law under which it was entitled to restrain the worship of 30-40 lakh devotees totally dedicated to Chhath Pooja.

It was also submitted that the said notification restrained the fundamental rights and worship of the people of Delhi and the neighbouring state of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.