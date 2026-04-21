Delhi High Court Advocate, 26, Jumps To Death From 15th Floor Of Hotel

A 26-year-old Delhi High Court advocate died after allegedly jumping from the 15th floor of a hotel in New Delhi's Connaught Place area, police said on Monday.

The police said they were informed about the incident at The Royal Plaza hotel around 9.15 pm on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Rajesh Singh, a practising advocate at the Delhi High Court who had checked into the hotel the previous evening.

"A police team rushed to the hotel and found that the victim, identified as Rajesh Singh, a resident of Mahavir Enclave, had allegedly jumped from the 15th floor of the building," a police statement said.

"The family members of the deceased have been informed about the incident. As per their statement, no foul play is suspected in the matter," it said.

A police officer privy to the investigation said that a purported suicide note was also found, in which the advocate did not blame anyone. The police said he was staying alone in the room.

Teams from the crime department and the forensic science laboratory (FSL) were called to inspect the scene. Relevant exhibits were lifted and seized, and CCTV footage from the hotel premises was examined, the police said.

A police source said that it is suspected that the victim was depressed over some issues. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

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