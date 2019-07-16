Delhi, Haryana Likely To Receive Heavy Rainfall Today: Weather Department

26.5 mm rainfall has been recorded by the Palam observatory during the same period.

Delhiites woke up to a pleasant morning on Tuesday with the mercury slipping a few notches, a day after rains lashed the national capital.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) today predicted heavy rainfall in Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab .

Apart from these states, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Assam, Meghalaya, Uttar Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and South Interior Karnataka may also witness heavy downpour, the IMD said.

Rough to very rough sea conditions (with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) is likely to prevail over south-west and west-central Arabian Sea. Rough sea conditions are likely to prevail along and off Gujarat.

According to the MeT department, the minimum temperature was recorded at 24 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, an official said.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides official figures for the city, recorded 29.2 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours.

