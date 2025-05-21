Advertisement
Delhi Government Revokes Leave Cancellation Order After India-Pak Tensions Eases

The services department of Delhi government said it's previous order dated May 8 cancelling all leaves of officers/officials stands withdrawn with immediate effect.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Delhi Government Revokes Leave Cancellation Order After India-Pak Tensions Eases
However, situation improved after few days both countries on May 10 decided to halt the attack. (File)
New Delhi:

Delhi government on Wednesday revoked its order cancelling leaves of its officials in the wake of the military conflict with Pakistan earlier this month.

The services department of Delhi government said it's previous order dated May 8 cancelling all leaves of officers/officials stands withdrawn with immediate effect.

In its May 8 order, the department cancelled leaves of all Delhi government employees until further orders to prepare for any emergency situation arising out of the hostilities between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor.

The situation, however, improved after a few days as the two countries on May 10 decided to halt the military action with immediate effect.

Indian armed forces hit nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7 under the codename Operation Sindoor, India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

