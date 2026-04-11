Delhi Plans Police Posts Under Flyovers, Foot Overbridges Across City

Over 30% of pedestrians in Delhi avoid subways citing safety concerns, and the government now wants to change that.

In a key move, the Delhi government has cleared a proposal to allow Delhi Police to set up police posts at subways, beneath flyovers and near foot overbridges (FOBs) across the city, targeting spaces widely seen as unsafe.

PWD Minister Parvesh Verma said the Public Works Department will construct the required infrastructure and hand it over to the police for deployment at vulnerable locations.

"These places often become hubs for anti-social elements. With visible police presence, more people, especially women, will feel safe using subways. It will also help prevent theft and protect public property," he said.

Where You'll See Police Posts First In Delhi

The first phase will focus on key stretches, including areas near AIIMS flyover, Dhaula Kuan, ITO, Ring Road and Lajpat Nagar.

Several underpasses along Bhairon Marg, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg and parts of Ring Road near Andrews Ganj have also been flagged for poor lighting and lack of surveillance.

Why Subways Feel Unsafe For Many In The City

Surveys by civil society groups show that a significant share of pedestrians avoid subways because they feel deserted and unsafe. Women, in particular, tend to stay away from these spaces after dusk.

Dark, Deserted, Encroached: The Core Problem

Officials point to a mix of issues: poor lighting, low footfall and lack of monitoring, that make these areas vulnerable.

Spaces under flyovers are often encroached upon or used as makeshift shelters and shops. Many double up as garbage dumping spots or informal parking hubs for commercial vehicles, autos and e-rickshaws.

Theft, Vandalism Adding To Safety Worries

Authorities have also flagged repeated theft of public infrastructure. High-value materials such as safety barriers, granite bollards and street lighting components are frequently stolen or damaged in these zones.

What Will Actually Change For Commuters

Officials say the presence of police posts will act as a deterrent to crime and vandalism while improving monitoring on the ground.

These posts will be used by beat constables for regular patrolling and, in some cases, to check violations in nearby areas.

The Big Question: Will People Start Using Subways Again?

Despite significant public spending over the years, many subways and foot overbridges remain underused due to safety and design concerns.

"Building infrastructure is not enough. Unless people feel safe, they won't use these facilities," an official said.

With hundreds of flyovers, around 70 subways and over 130-foot overbridges across the capital, the real test will be whether a visible police presence can make these spaces feel safe enough for people to return.