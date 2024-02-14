Delhi Government Launches 350 E-Buses

With the new buses, the number of electric buses in the DTC fleet has risen to 1650.

Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday flagged off 350 electric buses here.

Talking to reporters after the flag-off Mr Saxena said, "These buses will contribute in a huge way in combating pollution. I am hopeful that we will be able to stop the pollution with these steps."

Mr Kejriwal said with the addition of these 350 buses, Delhi has become the first city in the country to have such a high number of electric buses.

"Today, 350 buses have been flagged and now there are 1650 electric buses plying on the roads. Delhi is the first city in the country to have the maximum number of electric buses. This will definitely control pollution. Our effort is to phase out CNG buses," he added.

