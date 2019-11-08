Delhi Government Demands More Onions From Centre Amid Rising Prices

The Delhi government directed officials to resume doorstep sale of onions (Representational)

The Delhi government has demanded more onions from the Centre for distribution in the city, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday after a sudden rise in the vegetable's price.

The retail price of onions has risen by 45 per cent in the past week to Rs 80 per kg in the national capital. The rate stood at Rs 55 per kg on October 1, according to official data.

"We have demanded more onions from the Centre. A letter has been written to the Centre in this regard. The onion will be distributed in the city as soon as it is delivered to us," Mr Kejriwal told reporters at an event.

On Wednesday, the Delhi government directed officials to resume doorstep sale of onions.

Delhi Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain on Wednesday held a meeting with his department officers to review the issue of "sudden and unexplained" rise in onion prices.

Mr Hussain had also directed agencies to work in coordination with each other to ensure timely, regular and adequate supply of onion through mobile vans.

