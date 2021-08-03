Delhi Government Approves Continuation Of Free Wi-Fi Scheme

Delhi is first city in world where government has provided free Wi-Fi for entire city (Representational)

The Delhi cabinet on Tuesday approved the continuation of the free Wi-Fi scheme in the city.

According to an official statement, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has so far set up Wi-Fi hotspots at 10,561 places in the national capital.

"On Tuesday, the Delhi cabinet approved a proposal to implement free Wi-Fi scheme for providing quality internet services to the citizens of Delhi after a successful implementation in the first year.

"The Kejriwal government has so far set up hotspots at 10,561 places in the capital. Delhi is the first city in the world where the government has provided free Wi-Fi facility for the entire city," the statement said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had launched the free Wi-Fi scheme from the ITO bus stop in December 2019.

The government had fixed a target of setting up 11,000 hotspots to provide free Wi-Fi across Delhi. So far, the hotspots have been installed at 10,561 places.

"Out of these, 2,208 hotspots have been installed at bus stops, while 8,353 have been installed at other places. People are getting free Wi-Fi facility every 500 metres. Now, more than 21 lakh people can avail the free Wi-Fi facility simultaneously," the statement said.

According to officials, under the scheme, every person will be given 15 GB of data every month for free. Maximum 1.5 GB data will be given per day for free.

"Each hotspot has a radius of 100 metres. On an average, Wi-Fi at the speed of 100 to 200 Mbps is being provided," the statement said.