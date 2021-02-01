Delhi Government Allows 200 Guests At Weddings In Closed Halls

The number of people allowed in a closed hall should not exceed 200. (Representational)

"Delhi Government revises the capping on the maximum number of people gathering for social/religious/cultural events or weddings and funerals. Not more than 200 people allowed if it is a closed hall. No capping on the maximum limit, if it is an open space," the Delhi Government said on Monday.

The use of masks, social distancing, thermal scanning, and facilitation of sanitisers in the wedding halls had been deemed mandatory by the state government. All Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) as given by the Central Government have to be strictly followed by guests.

Delhi recorded 140 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking total cases in the national capital to 6,35,096.

According to the Delhi Health Department, the death count in the national capital mounted to 10,853 with four new fatalities. Delhi reported 1,361 active cases on Sunday.