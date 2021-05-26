Delhi Gets First Drive-Through Vaccine Centre, Arvind Kejriwal Flags Shortage

Several families were seen reaching the centre in Dwarka Sector 14 to get their shots.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today inaugurated the capital's first drive-through vaccination facility at Vegas Mall in Dwarka Sector 14.

Several families were seen reaching the centre in their cars to get their shots.

The drive-through centre has become functional at a time when the vaccination drive in Delhi has been impeded by the shortage of the shots. According to the Delhi government's bulletin issued by MLA Atishi yesterday, the vaccination in the 18-44 years age group remains suspended at government centres due to the shortage. The bulletin further said the state government has run out of Covaxin shots for frontline workers and those above the age of 45 and has 13 days' Covishield stock left.

Speaking to NDTV after inaugurating the drive-through facility, the Chief Minister said, "We will see many more such drive-through facilities in the national capital and if we want we can make many, but where is the vaccine? That is still a concern."

"The centre is responsible and should take the responsibility to procure more vaccines. The centre can easily and immediately allow foreign vaccine firms in India. What India is going through right now is more or less like 'yuddh' (war)," the Chief Minister added. "Foreign companies don't want to speak to us, they are refusing, they say they want to speak to the central government directly. The Centre must take decisions and address the issue on a war footing," he said.

Drive-through vaccination centres have already come up in other parts of the National Capital Region, including Noida, Gurgaon and Ghaziabad. These centres help in speedy vaccination while reducing the risk of virus transmission due to overcrowding at vaccine centres.

Delhi is currently witnessing a slide in cases after the state government imposed a lockdown to stem the surge in infections and daily deaths counts.