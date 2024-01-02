26 Trains Delayed Due To Low Visibility In Delhi

26 trains arrived late in Delhi area due to fog.

At least 26 trains arrived late due to fog in the national capital on Tuesday morning, Indian Railways said.

"26 trains running late in Delhi area due to fog," an Indian Railway official said.

Trains which arrived late in the national capital include Bhopal- Nizamuddin, Bangalore- Nizamuddin, Bhubaneshwar- New Delhi Rajdhani, Ranikamlapati Bhopal- New Delhi, Howrah- New Delhi Duronto, Chennai- New Delhi, Puri- New Delhi Purushottam Exp, Kanpur-New Delhi Shramshakti, Howrah- New Delhi Poorva Exp, Saharsa- New Delhi Vaishali Exp, Rewa- Anand Vihar Exp, Prayagraj-New Delhi Exp, Azamgarh- Delhi Kaifiyat Exp, Bhagalpur- Anand Vihar Exp, Rajendranagar-New Delhi, Banaras- New Delhi Exp, Ambedkarnagar- Katra Exp, Chennai- New Delhi GT, Chennai - New Delhi, Hyderabad- New Delhi, Ranikamlapati-Nizamuddin, Katihar-Amritsar Exp, Jammutawi- Ajmer Exp, Kamakhya-Delhi Exp, Ferozpur-sey and Ajmer-Katra Exp.

People took shelter in night shelter homes as the cold weather conditions intensified in New Delhi on Monday night.

A caretaker of a shelter home at Dandi Park, Yamuna Bazar said, "There are five shelter homes here. They were closed after floods on July 12 and a case is going on in Supreme Court. All the arrangements here have been made by homeless people and there is no provision for food. I have been working here for the last 8 to 9 years since it started."

A tea seller at Anand Vihar Bus terminus said that due to the cold, the footfall of people had reduced at the bus station and there was no work.

An auto driver said that due to cold and fog trains were getting delayed and there was no work.

"We are lighting a bonfire to keep ourselves warm. For the last 3 to 4 days it has been too cold. People are returning to their homes without earning a rupee," he added.

In Firozshah Road a local said that it was getting very cold. "We are using bonfire to keep ourselves warm. The government should provide help."

A labourer on Firozshah Road said that sometimes they had work and sometimes they were jobless due to the cold.

Delhi recorded a minimum of 6 degrees Celsius on Monday, the IMD stated.

Lcals out in the cold were seen huddling around bonfires, taking much-needed warmth from the leaping, crackling flames.

Dr Mrityunjay Mohapatra, DG, IMD said, "During 5-11th January, we are expecting night temperature to fall, it may lead to cold wave conditions in some parts of central India and adjoining northern plains. Day temperature will also be below normal leading to cold day conditions, especially in Madhya Pradesh, northern parts of Maharashtra, southern parts of Uttar Pradesh and adjoining areas of Haryana and Rajasthan."

