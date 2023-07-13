Delhi News Live: Amid Extreme Flood Alert, Some Schools And Roads Closed

The Yamuna river has risen to a staggering 208.48 metres, flooding nearby streets and public and private infrastructure. With the situation deteriorating every passing hour, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the Centre to intervene and the city police has imposed prohibitory orders in flood-prone areas.

The water level in Yamuna was 208.48 metres at 8 am today as Hathnikund barrage in Haryana continues to release water into the river. The current water level is three metres above the danger mark.

It is expected to rise further, according to the Central Water Commission, which has termed it an "extreme situation".

Here are the LIVE updates on the Flood-like Situation In Delhi:

Jul 13, 2023 10:27 (IST) Delhi Flood-Like Situation: Government Holds Emergency Meets

Lt Governor V K Saxena has also called a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Thursday. In a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Arvind Kejriwal requested that the water from Hathnikund barrage in Haryana be released slowly and pointed out that Delhi is set to host the G20 Summit meeting in a few weeks.





Jul 13, 2023 10:20 (IST) Delhi Schools In Flooded Areas Shut

With the Yamuna swelling to a staggering 208.48 metres, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced closure of schools in areas inundated with floodwater.

Jul 13, 2023 10:06 (IST) Delhi On Emergency Flood Alert: Here Are The Roads You Should Avoid

The Delhi Traffic Police has released an advisory amid rise in Yamuna water level, exacerbating the flooding risk.