Delhi Traffic Police Releases Advisory Amid Rise In Yamuna Water Level

The Delhi Traffic Police has released an advisory amid rise in Yamuna water level, exacerbating the flooding risk. The water level in Yamuna river was 208.46 metres at 7 am today as Hathnikund barrage in Haryana continues to release water into the river. The current water level is three metres above the danger mark.

The Arvind Kejriwal government had urged the centre to step in and stop the water discharge from the barrage, but the centre replied that excess water from the barrage had to be released.

The Delhi Traffic Police in its advisory this morning said that the traffic movement is affected on some roads and advised commuters to avoid certain routes,

Due to rise in water level of Yamuna and consequent inundation of low lying areas, traffic movement is affected on some roads. Please follow the advisory to avoid any inconvenience.#DPTrafficAdvisorypic.twitter.com/bYuGH8mFr5 — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) July 13, 2023

In its second advisory, they said movement of commercial vehicles will be regulated and people should follow the advisory to avoid any inconvenience.

Movement of commercial vehicles will be regulated in Delhi. Please follow the advisory to avoid any inconvenience.#DPTrafficAdvisorypic.twitter.com/QDIwMdl11G — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) July 13, 2023

The Delhi Traffic Police said that the traffic movement is affected on Ring road due to overflow of sewer water near IP flyover from Rajghat to Nizamuddin carriage way. They advised commuters to take alternate route via Shanti Van, Rajghat, JLN Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg to avoid the stretch.

Yamuna's water level is now at an all-time high. This monsoon, Delhi has received most rain in decades.