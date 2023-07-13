'Nothing Is Free': Gautam Gambhir's 'Wake Up' Tweet For Delhiites

Several Delhi areas are facing a flood-like situation

As several parts of Delhi were submerged due to an unprecedented rise in the level of Yamuna, BJP MP and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir hit out at the Arvind Kejriwal government and urged Delhiites to "wake up".

"Wake up Delhiites. Delhi has become a gutter. Nothing is for free, this is the PRICE!!," the East Delhi MP tweeted, taking a swipe at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's schemes to provide free utilities to the national capital's residents.

Nothing is for free, this is the PRICE!! — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) July 13, 2023

BJP leaders have been blaming the AAP government for the flood-like situation, accusing it of mismanagement and lack of preparation. The AAP government has said this is an unprecedented situation as Yamuna's water level has never been higher and that its priority is to save lives now.

The Arvind Kejriwal government has ordered a slew of emergency measures to tackle the flooding in several key areas, including the VIP zone near the Chief Minister's residence and Delhi Assembly.

The flood-like situation in Delhi, which has not received heavy rain over the past couple of days, is the result of heavy discharge from a Haryana barrage. The AAP government had sought the centre's intervention to stop the release of water, but was told that the Haryana barrage, swollen due to the monsoon mayhem in north India, had to release excess water.

Following a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, Mr Kejriwal announced a slew of emergency measures. Schools and colleges in Delhi will remain shut till Sunday and all government offices would shift to the Work From Home mode, he said.