Massive Jams On Delhi Roads, Flood-Like Situation Hits Metro Services Now

A bigger impact on Metro services could potentially paralyse transport in the national capital

The flood-like situation in Delhi has affected Delhi Metro services after the road to Yamuna Bank metro station was shut due to a rise in the water level of Yamuna.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) took to Twitter to inform that the Yamuna Bank station is inaccessible. This is a station on Blue Line that acts as a transfer point between Noida and Ghaziabad. The Metro authorities have clarified that the transfer facility is unaffected.

Due to the escalating water levels of the Yamuna River, the approach road leading to Yamuna Bank Metro Station is currently inaccessible. Kindly plan your journey accordingly and consider alternate routes. However, interchange facility is available. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) July 13, 2023

A bigger impact on Metro services could potentially paralyse transport in the national capital as several key roads are waterlogged and this has led to massive traffic jams on alternative routes.

The water level in Yamuna was 208.46 metres at 7 am today as Hathnikund barrage in Haryana continues to release water into the river. The current water level is three metres above the danger mark.

The flood-like situation has forced closure of schools in the area and three water treatment plants have been shut down.