Delhi Flooding Pauses Nigambodh Ghat Cremations, Relatives Wait For Ashes

Nigambodh Ghat, the national capital's oldest cremation ground, is now shut due to flooding

The flood-like situation in Delhi due to an unprecedented rise in Yamuna's water level has overlapped with the personal tragedies of many who recently lost their near and dear ones.

Nigambodh Ghat, the national capital's oldest cremation ground, has been shut after water released from a Haryana barrage led to Yamuna crossing the danger mark. Water has now entered many areas near the river and flooded key roads, leading to massive traffic jams.

Many who reached Nigambodh Ghat this morning to collect the ashes of their relatives were told that the room in which the urns containing ashes are kept has been flooded.

Heartbroken at the loss of family members, they now wait helplessly for their last remains.

"We reached here at 7.30 am to take the ashes of my brother," one of those waiting told NDTV.

The in-charge of the cremation ground said they shut the place last evening after the water level went up. "There is three-feet high water inside the room where the ashes are kept. It will rise to 4-5 metres in some time. We have given the ashes to some people, but we may not be able to assist those who come later," he said.

The water level in Yamuna was 208.46 metres at 7 am today as Hathnikund barrage in Haryana continues to release water into the river. The current water level is three metres above the danger mark.

The flood-like situation has forced closure of schools in the area and three water treatment plants have been shut down.