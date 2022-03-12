Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Meets Families Of Victims Killed In Gokalpuri Fire

Expressing grief, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that he would meet the people affected in the fire incident in jhuggis (shanties) in the Gokulpuri area of the national capital in which seven people are reported to have lost their lives.

The Chief Minister said that he will himself meet the families of the victims soon.

In a tweet in Hindi today, the Chief Minister said, "I got to hear this sad news in the morning. I myself will go there and meet the victims."

Delhi Police today morning informed that about 30 shanties were burnt down and seven people lost their lives after a fire broke out in the Gokulpuri area.

Speaking to ANI today morning, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police of North East Delhi, Devesh Kumar Pandey said, "At 1 AM today, there was a fire incident reported in Gokulpuri Police Station area. Immediately after gathering information, our teams reached the spot with all the rescue equipment. We also contacted the Fire Department which responded very well. We all managed to douse the fire by around 4 am."

"...30 shanties have been burned down and seven people lost their lives," he added.

Delhi Fire Service department informed on Saturday that the fire was brought under control on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. Seven bodies have been retrieved from the site of the incident.

The department officials further informed that as many as 13 fire tenders were rushed to the site after gathering information about the incident.

Further probe in the matter is underway.