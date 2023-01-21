Fire Breaks Out At Hotel In Delhi's Connaught Place

In July 2022, a fire broke out in another restaurant in Connaught Place in the outer circle. It was brought under control and no injuries were reported.

Six fire engines are on the spot.

New Delhi:

Connaught Place's Suncity Hotel in New Delhi caught fire today.

Six fire engines are on the spot. Further details are awaited.

In a similar incident on January 16, a fire broke out in Delhi's Shakarpur which was doused with the help of eight fire tenders.

