Fire Breaks Out At Hotel In Delhi's Connaught Place

Connaught Place's Suncity Hotel in New Delhi caught fire today.

Six fire engines are on the spot. Further details are awaited.

#WATCH | Fire broke out in a hotel in Connaught Place in Delhi this morning. Six fire tenders are present at the spot. Fire fighting operations are underway. pic.twitter.com/DPECAlGNXN - ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2023

In July 2022, a fire broke out in another restaurant in Connaught Place in the outer circle. It was brought under control and no injuries were reported.

In a similar incident on January 16, a fire broke out in Delhi's Shakarpur which was doused with the help of eight fire tenders.