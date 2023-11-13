Rs 20,000 To 2 Lakh For Fake Degrees In Delhi. Mega Racket Busted

Two people including the kingpin have been arrested

Delhi Police on Sunday busted a fake marksheet racket and arrested two people including the kingpin. The syndicate was involved in preparing forged degrees and certificates of various government and private universities and state education boards across India, the police said.

The kingpin, who has been identified as Dal Chand Meherolia, was arrested from his education institute at MH Eduversity, Digital School of India in northwest Delhi's Pitampura.

As many as 19 fake mark sheets and degrees from Shanghai International University, William Carey University, Universities of Shillong, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Kalinga, Bihar, and other states, were recovered, the police said.

11 laptops, 14 mobile phones, and fake stamps were also seized from the spot.

"During the investigation, co-accused Mahaveer Kumar was also arrested from Burari and huge incriminating material including fake and blank degrees, certificates, mark-sheets and migration certificates of various universities and state education boards as well as laptop/ printers, fake stamps, etc. used in crime were recovered from his house," the police said.

During interrogation, the accused said that he had been running this institute since 2020 and had employed many tele-caller girls in his office. He revealed that the tele-caller girls used to call students to seek admission to universities and colleges and provided the data of interested students to him.

Meherolia then contacted them through WhatsApp and lured them to get a degree without the required documents.

He did not meet any student personally, the police said.

For providing fake mark sheets from Class 10th to PhD, he charged Rs 20,000 to Rs 2,20,000. After receiving the amount, Meherolia used to send the degree through courier.

Holograms of the documents were also prepared by both of them.

Both the accused also told police that they have sold more than 2,000 fake degrees and that many of the marksheet holders have even jobs on the basis of forged documents provided by them.