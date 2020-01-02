Building Collapses After Fire In Delhi's Peera Garhi, Worker Trapped: Updates

Delhi factory fire: An explosion was reported from the factory after the fire broke out.

A worker is reportedly trapped under the debris of a building in Delhi's Peera Garhi after the structure collapsed after a blast this morning. The building had caught fire early morning and subsequently a call was made to the fire department around 4.23 am.

Thirty-five fire engines are at the site. The firefighters were working to rescue people stuck in the burning building when the explosion happened and brought down the structure.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he is closely monitoring the situation. "Very sad to hear this. I'm closely monitoring the situation. The fire personnel are trying their best. Praying for the safety of those trapped," Mr Kejriwal said.

Here are the updates on the rescue operation at Delhi factory:

Jan 02, 2020 12:05 (IST) 13 Firefighters injured, say police



"14 people have been injured in the incident, including 13 fire brigade personnel. The back portion of the building has collapsed, fire though is in control now, rescue ops continuing," Rajendra Sagar, Additional DCP(Outer), was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. "14 people have been injured in the incident, including 13 fire brigade personnel. The back portion of the building has collapsed, fire though is in control now, rescue ops continuing," Rajendra Sagar, Additional DCP(Outer), was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Jan 02, 2020 11:57 (IST)

"The cause of the fire is still unknown. Our main motive now is to rescue people. The fire has not subsided completely. Still, the flames are visible. We are making every effort to rescue people as soon as possible," a police official said.

Jan 02, 2020 11:53 (IST) This is the third major fire incident reported in Delhi within 30 days.

Jan 02, 2020 11:50 (IST) NDRF along with Delhi Fire Service rescued one fire man trapped inside the debris.

Jan 02, 2020 11:24 (IST) Chief Minister Kejriwal says he is closely monitoring the situation



Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he is closely monitoring the situation.

"V sad to hear this. Am closely monitoring the situation. Fire personnel trying their best. Praying for the safety of those trapped (sic)," Mr Kejriwal tweeted.

Jan 02, 2020 11:22 (IST)

Thirty-five fire engines are at the site. A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is at the site.