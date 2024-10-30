Delhi Faces Water Shortage During Diwali, Respite Likely By Weekend

There are water cuts in East, Northeast, and South Delhi till November 1.

The pollution levels in the Yamuna River have forced a water shortage in several parts of Delhi, with no respite likely for residents during Diwali.

According to the Delhi Jal Board, there are water cuts in East, Northeast, and South Delhi till November 1 due to the high ammonia content present in the Yamuna River. With the Upper Ganga Canal closed for maintenance, the Bhagirathi and Sonia Vihar water treatment plants are struggling to meet demand, leading to a 30 percent reduction in water production, it said.

One of the residents of the national capital said that they have had low pressure to no water at their homes since October 22.

"Every day it just varies...Every morning there is an unpredictability over when the water comes and stop...whether or not our tanks will be full. We have no idea when the situation will be normal," he told NDTV.

According to the resident, the authorities informed them of the water shortage on short notice.

"On the 23rd morning, we had no information about water shortage. They (authorities) told us that starting at 10 am we would not have water, but we did not get the supply since 6 am that day. We need to know on a neighbourhood-level basis. Because if you just say that there might be problems till November 1, then we are not going to know what our water situation is going to be for a week. That is not acceptable. The Delhi Jal board and utilities boards should communicate well in advance," he added.

Given the situation, the Delhi Jal Board has also advised residents to store adequate quantities of water in advance, based on their requirements, and use water judiciously.

Water tanks are also available on demand from the board's helpline or central control room.