'Delhi Emerging Crime Capital': AAP Leader Cites Driver's Alleged Assault

Video clips of a brawl between a three-wheerler driver and Delhi cops went viral on social media.

The matter of alleged beating up of a three-wheeler driver by police in Delhi was raised in the Rajya Sabha on Monday by Aam Aadmi Party member Sanjay Singh.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour, he said Delhi was emerging as the "crime capital" of the country and urged the Home Ministry convene a meeting to discuss the issue.

Mr Singh cited several incidents of crime in Delhi to stress his point.

He alleged that 220 round of bullets were fired on Delhi roads during the past one month while 243 incidents of rape were reported during the past one year. Incidents of murder too were on the rise, he said.

The AAP lawmaker further alleged that three-wheeler driver Sarabjeet Singh was dragged on the road and beaten up.

The incident that took place in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar earlier this month had triggered a public outcry, with members of a particular community taking to the streets demanding action against the police personnel involved.

Mr Singh suggested the Home Ministry immediately convene a meeting and the Delhi Chief Minister too should be called.

Crime must stop, he added. Meanwhile, making a "special mention" in the House, Ajay Pratap Singh demanded early completion of the Sidhi-Singrauli section of Rewa-Sidhi-Singrauli project in Madhya Pradesh.

V Maitreyan (AIADMK) demanded urgent release of funds due to Tamil Nadu under various heads.

Shiromani Akali Dal member Balwinder Singh Bhunder raised the issue of pollution in Ghaggar river which passes through Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab and Rajasthan.

He demanded steps to protect the river and its tributaries from the discharge of waste matter into it.

Ram Nath Thakur of the Janata Dal (United) demanded that the facility of OPD treatment in private hospital be given to CGHS beneficiaries without referral from the age of 60 instead of 75.