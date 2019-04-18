AAP Backtracked On Alliance, Congress Will Fight On All Seats In Delhi: PC Chacko

Congress leader PC Chacko says Rahul Gandhi was in favour of an alliance with the AAP. (File)

Congress leader PC Chacko said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) backtracked on forging an alliance with the Congress after a final understanding over seat sharing in New Delhi was reached between both the parties.

Mr Chacko said the Congress is ready to fight on all the seven seats, adding that the party will announce its candidates by tomorrow.

"I had a discussion with AAP leader Sanjay Singh and we decided on a 3:4 formula. That was finally decided but then AAP was discussing some other states," he said.

"I had always said the situation in one state is different than that in another state and whether there will be an alliance in other states or not we are ready for an alliance in Delhi. AAP finally agreed and we came to an understanding but today morning AAP is going back (on its words). I don't know the reason. AAP has to explain it to the people of Delhi," Mr Chacko added.

They are saying since the last two weeks that they are ready for an alliance with the Congress but when we are ready they are going back, he said. "Full stop or comma is from their side."

He also said Congress president Rahul Gandhi was in favour of an alliance with the AAP.

"We are for alliance and our president Rahul Gandhi has said very openly yesterday that in Delhi, Congress wants an alliance with AAP. Our party policy all over India is to fight BJP and join hands with other like-minded parties. In Delhi, despite all our reservations with AAP, we wanted to join hands to defeat BJP," said Mr Chacko.

On Monday, Rahul Gandhi said while the doors of his party are open for the AAP, time is "running out."

Elections in Delhi will be held in the sixth phase on May 12 for all 7 Lok Sabha seats. The counting of votes will be done on May 23.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.