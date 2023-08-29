30-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death In Delhi

Legal action is being initiated in the incident, police said.

One person was stabbed to death by unknown miscreants in the national capital's Darya Ganj area, police said.

According to the police, on August 28 at 7:50 PM, information was received through a PCR call that a person had been stabbed at House No 3544, Mohalla Jatwara, Daryaganj, Delhi.

Police, who arrived at the spot found that a person identified as Furkaan, aged about thirty years was found lying in a pool of blood in a room having stabbing injuries.

The deceased was living in the house on rent where his family resides in the area of Kodiya Pul.

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and Crime team were called on the spot for inspection of the scene of the crime.

Police said it appears from the scene of the crime that Furkaan was attacked hours back. It was also learned that two-three people had a party with the deceased on the previous night.

In addition to the local Police Station team, Special Wings have also been roped in to solve the case.

