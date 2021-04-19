Delhi Court Judge Dies Of COVID-19

Judge Venugopal had been fighting Covid for over a week (File)

A 47-year-old district judge died of Covid at a government hospital in Delhi today.

Kovai Venugopal, who was a judge at the Saket Family Court, died at 11 am at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan hospital.

He was admitted to hospital on Sunday and was being treated in ICU. According to PTI, Saket Bar Association secretary Dhir Singh Kasana hit out at the government for not prioritizing vaccinations for judges.

"We have been continuously asking the government to make vaccination for all judges and lawyers mandatory as we have to work among thousands of people on a daily basis to keep the justice delivery system working. Had the government agreed to our demand, this incident would not have happened," Mr Kasana said, according to PTI.

