Delhi Court Asks Police Why Daati Maharaj Has Not been Arrested Yet

Daati Maharaj was questioned for nearly seven hours by the Crime Branch

A Delhi Court on Monday questioned the Delhi Police as to why self-styled godman Daati Maharaj has not been arrested yet despite search warrants being issued in the rape case.

The court also directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Crime branch, to monitor the investigation and file a status or progress report before the Court every week.

Daati Maharaj, accused of raping a disciple inside Shani Dham two years ago, has been booked under Sections 376, 377, 354 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

On June 21, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), in a letter to the Delhi Police, had also raised questions regarding the delay in the arrest of Daati Maharaj.

They also enquired about the failure to send a report of the action taken in the matter within the stipulated time frame.

The victim had stated that she was also raped at Gurukul Ashwasan in Rajasthan's Bal Gram, adding that she did not file a complaint earlier as she felt intimidated by the self-styled godman.

On June 19, Daati Maharaj had arrived at the premises of the Delhi Police Crime Branch as part of the investigation into the rape case.

On Tuesday, Daati Maharaj and three others were questioned for close to seven hours at the Crime Branch office at Chanakyapuri.