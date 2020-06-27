With 2,948 Infections In A Day, Delhi's Coronavirus Cases Cross 80,000

Delhi coronavirus: The number of active cases in Delhi is 28,329 (File)

Coronavirus cases in Delhi crossed the 80,000-mark today with 2,948 infections in the last 24 hours as the worst-hit city in the country grapples with the shortage of hospital beds. The total number of deaths in the national capital has mounted to 2,558, the health department said.

There have been 66 deaths in the last 24 hours in Delhi, authorities said.

After Monday, this is the first time that the number of cases per day fell below the 3,000-mark in the city.

Over 2,200 people have recovered in the last 24 hours in Delhi. The total numbers of recoveries stand at 49,301. The recovery rate has increased to around 61 per cent.

As many as 49,301 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated in the capital. The number of active cases is 28,329, a health department bulletin said.

The national capital has tested over 19,000 people in the last 24 hours. A total of 4,78,336 tests have been conducted till date, official data said.

Delhi, which has overtaken Mumbai as the worst-affected city in the country, has been grappling with a shortage of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients. A serological survey -- part of the new COVID-19 response plan -- is expected to help officials prepare a broad strategy to combat the pandemic.

As of Friday, Delhi has 280 containment zones which will be increased after re-mapping, officials said. After a large number of cases were detected in these zones, they were sealed and residents were tested.

Delhi will have 5.5 lakh coronavirus cases by July 31 based on the current doubling rate of the infection, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said adding that cases in the capital are doubling every 12-13 days.

Delhi is second worst-hit state in the country with 80,188 cases behind Maharashtra. A large number of districts in the city are in "red zones" which are places with more than 10 COVID-19 cases.

India's COVID-19 tally raced past five lakh today with the highest single-day jump of 18,552 cases, according to government data. It took 149 days to cross this grim milestone. India has been recording over 14,000 cases for the past eight days now.