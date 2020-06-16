1,647 Cases Take Delhi's Coronavirus Count To 42,829

Seventy-three fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, the Delhi health department said in a bulletin.

From June 12 to 14, over 2,000 cases were reported per day in Delhi.

New Delhi:

Delhi recorded 1,647 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the COVID-19 tally in the city to 42,829, and the death count due to the disease climbed to 1,400, authorities said.

The highest spike in fresh cases -- 2,224 -- was recorded on June 14.

The bulletin also said the death count from coronavirus infection has risen to 1,400, and the total number of cases mounted to 42,829.

