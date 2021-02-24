Delhi Cops Seen Thrashing Man In Viral Video, Probe Ordered: Police

Delhi Police has said that an inquiry has been initiated against two policemen. (Representational)

Delhi Police on Wednesday said that a departmental inquiry has been initiated against two policemen who were seen thrashing and abusing a person in South Delhi's Gautam Nagar in a viral video.

"Delhi Police has initiated a departmental inquiry against two policemen who were seen thrashing and abusing a person in South Delhi's Gautam Nagar in a viral video," said Delhi Police.

According to the police, a video is known to be of Monday night, which was widely shared on social media.

In a video, a man was allegedly thrashed by two policemen outside his house in the Gautam Nagar area.