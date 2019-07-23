Police Arrests 2 Afghan Nationals For Smuggling Drugs, Seize 50 Kg Heroin

Delhi Police busted a drugs racket and arrested five persons. (Representational Image)

Two Afghan nationals have been arrested for smuggling banned drugs into India after 50 kg heroin was seized from them, police said this morning.

The two are from Kandahar and Helmand provinces in Afghanistan and smuggled the drugs into the country via the Attari-Wagah border between India and Pakistan, they said.

Senior police officer Manishi Chandra said they raided a cold storage in Sonepat, where they found 200 polypacks of heroin concealed between the cardboard layering of raisin cartons. There were 102 cartons of raisins

Last week, the special cell of Delhi Police busted a drugs racket and arrested five persons, including two Afghanistan nationals. The police had seized 150 kg heroin from the Afghan nationals that is worth Rs. 600 crore in the international market.



"Five persons, including two Afghan chemical experts, were arrested and seized around 150 kgs of Afghan origin heroin worth about Rs. 600 crore in the international market," Delhi Police Special Cell had said on Friday.

The Afghanistan chemical experts were trying to set up a full-fledged factory in Delhi.

The Delhi Police has said that drugs to the tune of Rs. 800 crore has been seized in the last week.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

