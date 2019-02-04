Delhi Cop Shoots Himself To Death, Was Depressed After Father's Death

Police found a suicide note with the officer, which stated that he was depressed after his father's death

A 30-year-old Delhi Police constable suffering from depression allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service pistol while he was on duty in northeast Delhi's Dayalpur area today, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Suresh. He hailed from Jaipur and currently stayed at Babarpur in the city, they added.

The incident took place at around 6 pm, police said.

Suresh, after shooting himself in the head, was rushed to the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital where he was declared brought dead, senior police officer Atul Kumar Thakur, said.

A suicide note was found where he had stated that he was suffering from depression after his father's death, the DCP said.

He has been serving in the Delhi Police since 2010 and was currently posted in the Police Control Room (PCR) department, police said.

For more Delhi news, click here