Suspended Delhi Police Constable, 34, Dies By Suicide

A head constable of Delhi Police allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his house in Vipin Garden area on Tuesday, police said. No suicide note was found from the spot, they said.

Amit Kumar, 34, was posted with the 3rd Battalion of the Delhi Armed Police, they said.

Police said the head constable was under suspension due to his involvement in a criminal case last year.

He is survived by his wife and two children.

"An information regarding the suicide was received around 6 am at the Mohan Garden Police Station. It was found that a 34-year-old man had committed suicide by hanging in Vipin Garden area," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said.

Kumar was alone at his house at the time of the incident, while his family was away.

Police said inquest proceedings are underway and the body will be handed over to the family after post-mortem.

