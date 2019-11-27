Delhi Cop Handcuffs Restaurant Manager, Thrashes Him For Not Taking Call

The cop was suspended after the matter came to light, the police said.

A Delhi Police assistant sub-inspector, who was suspended last week, has been booked for allegedly thrashing a restaurant manager for not attending his calls, officials said on Tuesday.

The case against Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Mukesh was registered on Monday, they said.

Mukesh allegedly thrashed the manager of a restaurant at the Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station, Shivam Thukral, on November 21, the police said.

The allegations made by the complainant required to be thoroughly investigated and based on the findings, a criminal case was registered on Monday against the policeman involved in the incident, a senior police officer said.

An inspector-rank officer of a different police station will probe the case and an investigation has been initiated, he said, adding that strict action will be taken against any policeman found indulging in such actions.

In a video purportedly circulated by Thukral, he alleged that ASI Mukesh asked him to come to the police station after he could not answer his calls.

Thukral alleged that he was slapped, beaten with a stick, hit on his private parts and handcuffed by Mukesh. He claimed that the ASI also took cash from his pocket along with mobile phone and handed them back only when he was allowed to leave the police station.

Mukesh was suspended with immediate effect after the matter came to light, the police said.

