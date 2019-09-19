Delhi Cop Caught Driving Without Insurance, Pollution Certificate; Fined

The cop claimed that the car belonged to his brother. (Representational)

A Delhi Police constable was fined for driving a car without insurance, a Pollution Under Control certificate and with tinted windows, the police said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, a man and a woman approached traffic cops and complained about a car with black tinted windows parked near the traffic signal.

They also informed the officer that the car belonged to Constable Vishal Dabas as they had seen him opening the car door, the police said.

The cop was challaned under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act for not having an insurance and Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate, they added.

The car, which also had a defective number plate, has been seized. The cop claimed that the vehicle belonged to his brother but he was using it.

Departmental action regarding misconduct of the constable has been initiated, the police said.

