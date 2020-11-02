Delhi Cop Allegedly Shoots Himself At His Home, Dies

The body will be handed to his family after post-mortem, police said. (Representational)

A 26-year-old Delhi Police sub-inspector allegedly shot himself dead with his service pistol at his home in west Delhi early Monday morning, police said.

The policeman, identified as Rituraj, was posted in Paschim Vihar (West) police station, which falls under outer district of Delhi Police, they said.

"A call was received around 5.15 am. The caller informed about his brother's suicide at his home," A Koan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer), said.

Police, however, said no suicide note was recovered from the spot but preliminary enquiry suggested that the sub-inspector took the step due to financial crisis.

Further investigation into the matter is on, the police officer said.

The body will be handed to his family after post-mortem, police said.