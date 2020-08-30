Delhi Women's Panel Rescues 20-Year-Old From Prostitution Racket: Report

DCW Chief along with another member constituted a team for the rescue operation (Representational)

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) rescued a 20-year-old woman from Rohini, who was allegedly forced into a sex racket, on the pretext of a high-paying job.

The woman called the commission's "181" helpline number and said one of her old acquaintances had forced her into prostitution after luring her with another job, the DCW said.

He told her that he could help her earn easy money in a "shortcut" manner, the commission said.

The woman agreed and went with him to a house in Rohini's Sector-6 on August 25. Upon reaching there, she was allegedly forced into prostitution with several clients on a daily basis, the DCW said.

She was told that she would be paid Rs 1,000 per client. When the woman protested, she was threatened, beaten up and locked inside the house, it added.

On receiving the complaint, DCW Chief Swati Maliwal and member Kiran Negi constituted a team for the rescue operation. The team reached the address along with police and found that there were three women and some men inside the house apart from the main accused, the panel said.

The main accused managed to flee from the backdoor of the house. His partner also tried to escape but the team caught her, the DCW said.

She accepted that she, along with the main accused, was involved in a prostitution racket operating from the house, it added.

The 20-year-old woman who had called the DCW for help was rescued and all other people present on the spot were taken to the police station, the panel said.

The main accused is missing and the police are trying to find him. The woman was taken for medical examination after her statement was recorded and is safe, the DCW said.

A senior police officer said a case was registered in this regard and three people have been arrested.

"We received a complaint after which a police team was sent to the spot but the matter is underway investigation," he added.