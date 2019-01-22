Delhi Commission For Women Handled 50,000 Cases Since 2015: Swati Maliwal

Swati Maliwal said she had personally perused over 2,000 cases. (File)

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal on Monday said that the women's body has so far dealt with more than 50,000 complaints since 2015.

"Since its reconstitution in 2015, the Commission has dealt with 52,473 complaints in three years which is an annual increase of over 700 per cent compared to the work done by the previous Commission in eight years," Ms Maliwal said as she met Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev at DCW office here.

Ms Maliwal also stated that she had personally perused over 2,000 cases in just 3 years compared to the previous committee of the body which had resolved only one case in eight years.

"The Commission made over 800 visits to various shelter homes, communities, rape survivors... Over 175 policy recommendations have been submitted to the state government to date," she noted.

The Commission further informed that through its Rape Crisis Cell, it has assisted survivors of sexual assault in 35,606 hearings in the court in the past 3 years. In all, 11,670 sexual assault survivors were counselled by the Crisis Intervention Centre counsellors and 6,952 FIRs of sexual assault and sexual harassment were registered after the intervention of Commission in the past 3 years.

"Over 2.35 lakh calls were acted upon by the 181 Women Helpline of the Commission in the past 2.5 years and the Mobile Helpline Programme of the Commission conducted over 43,497 visits to assist women in distress," the Commission mentioned.

