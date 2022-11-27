'Considers Himself Owner Of Delhi': Manohar Lal Khattar's Dig At Arvind Kejriwal

The Haryana CM was campaigning for BJP candidates ahead of MCD elections in Delhi. (File)

Haryana Chief Minister and BJP leader Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday attacked the Aam Aadmi Party in the run-up to the MCD election saying that Arvind Kejriwal considers himself the owner of Delhi.

"The Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal considers himself the owner of Delhi, unlike our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who thinks of himself as a servant of this Nation," Haryana CM said.

Mr Khattar was addressing a public rally in the national capital to support Bharatiya Janata Party nominees in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi election.

Mr Khattar addressed three consecutive rallies in different parts of Delhi. Starting from Krishna Nagar he drove to Shahdara and concluded his schedule in old Rajendra Nagar on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Anurag Thakur attacked AAP and accused its leaders of engaging in corruption and scams.

"All AAP ministers are not only involved in serious allegations of corruption but also jailed. This shows that his (Arvind Kejriwal's) politics is only about corruption, liquor and scams," said Thakur while speaking to ANI during a public rally on Saturday.

The senior BJP leader said, "People want to give a clear message to Kejriwal in the MCD election that false promises won't work."

The civic polls are shaping up to be a two-way contest between the BJP, which currently holds the civic reins in the national capital, and the AAP, which is in power in the state.

The MCD elections are scheduled to be held on December 4. The counting of votes for the 250-ward MCD will take place on December 7.

