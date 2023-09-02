'Let's Work As Team': Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal On Lieutenant Governor's G20 Remarks

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said it was not the time to indulge in a blame game (File)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday slammed Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena's remarks that preparations for the G20 summit would have been easier if the city government had worked for nine years. Mr Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo, said it was not the time to indulge in a blame game but to act as a team to ensure the event's success.

VK Saxena, in an interview with news agency PTI, said the preparatory work for the G20 summit would have taken lesser efforts had the city government worked throughout the last nine years.

Reacting to the report on X, formerly known as Twitter, Mr Kejriwal said, "Lesser efforts would have been required had the MCD under the BJP worked for 15 years. It is the duty of the MCD to clean Delhi. We are all working very hard since we took over MCD. The MCD employees have now started getting their salaries on time after 13 years. They are all motivated. They are working very hard.

"Lets not underestimate their efforts. At a time when we all are gearing up to receive international guests, lets not do blame game and lets all work as a team," Mr Kejriwal wrote.

VK Saxena said Arvind Kejriwal attended only one meeting on the G20 preparations, but no other minister of the AAP government did so.

"The work done in the last two months has proved that if they (AAP) had worked all through nine years, the efforts required would have been lesser," Mr Saxena said when asked about the role of the Delhi government in the preparations for the G20 summit.

Delhi will host the G20 summit on September 9 and September 10. Pragati Maidan is the main venue of the event.

Under the preparations for the mega global event, Delhi government departments including PWD, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and Flood and Irrigation Department have been involved with preparation works along with several Central government agencies.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)