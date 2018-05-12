Arvind Kejriwal, AAP MLAs To Walk To Lt Governor House Over CCTV Issue As the issue snowballed into yet another confrontation between the AAP government and the Lieutenant Governor, Mr Kejriwal had on Friday also sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention in the execution of the CCTV project.

Arvind Kejriwal and all AAP MLAs will walk from his residence to LG House on Monday (File Photo) New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and all AAP MLAs will walk from his residence to LG House on Monday seeking nod for CCTVs cameras to be installed in the city, his deputy Manish Sisodia said today.



date 2018-05-12

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and all AAP MLAs will walk from his residence to LG House on Monday seeking nod for CCTVs cameras to be installed in the city, his deputy Manish Sisodia said today.As the issue snowballed into yet another confrontation between the AAP government and the Lieutenant Governor, Mr Kejriwal had on Friday also sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention in the execution of the CCTV project saying it was related to women safety and should be above politics."For three years when we were working on this project, the LG was silent. Suddenly now when the tender has been allotted he sees loophole in the system. The chief minister along with all Delhi Ministers and AAP MLAs will walk to LG house to discuss the issue," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told reporters.Mr Sisodia has also written to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal informing him about the visit."The stalling of CCTV project has created uproar in public. We will come at 3 PM on Monday to discuss the issue with you. If the time is not suitable to you, you can tell us an alternative time on that day," he said in the letter.On Tuesday, Mr Baijal formed a committee to come up with a standard operating procedure for the installation, operation and monitoring of closed-circuit televisions. Mr Kejriwal had alleged on Friday that the only aim of setting up the committee was to interrupt government work and not let the CCTVs be installed.Setting up CCTVs was a key poll promise of the Aam Aadmi Party.