Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's Decision On CCTVs 'Unconstitutional': Manish Sisodia

Manish Sisodia said Lt Governor Anil Baijal should follow the Constitution and not be a "dictator". New Delhi: Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday termed as "unconstitutional" Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's decision to set up a high-level committee to prepare a common framework for installation, operation and monitoring of CCTV cameras in the national capital.



Mr Sisodia said that the AAP government was currently examining the issue and PWD Minister Satyendar Jain would soon write to the Lt Governor over it.



The AAP leader said Mr Baijal should follow the Constitution and not be a "dictator".



"Forming such committee is wrong and unconstitutional. We are examining the whole issue and PWD Minister Satyendar Jain will write a letter to the L-G in this connection tomorrow," Mr Sisodia said.



The deputy chief minister, however, said that his government has not yet received any official communication from the L-G office over the issue.



The government had in February finalised a concessionaire to install 1.4 lakh CCTVS in different parts of the city. The AAP government had said work would be completed by October this year.



Mr Sisodia also hit out at the Congress for criticising the Aam Aadmi Party government over the CCTV project.



People who were in power in Delhi for 15 years could not install one CCTV camera anywhere in the city...Had they cared about Delhi people when they were in power, things would have been good, Mr Sisodia said.



Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken had on Monday alleged irregularities in Delhi government's CCTV project and said that tenders were allegedly allotted without Cabinet's approval.



