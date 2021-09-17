Fire Breaks Out In Basement Of CBI Building In Delhi

A fire broke out in the basement of the CBI building in Delhi.

A fire broke out in the basement of the CBI building at the CGO complex in the Lodhi Road area on Friday.

While speaking to ANI, SK Dua, an officer of the fire service department, told ANI, "Due to a good ventilation system in the office, the fire is under control. There was a fire in the control panel room. The situation is under control."

Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot. All officers and staff in the building have been evacuated safely. No casualties have been reported.

More details are awaited.