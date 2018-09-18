Delhi Cabinet's Nod To CCTV Cameras In Government Schools

It was also proposed that parents be given online access to children's classrooms. (Representational)

The Delhi Cabinet on Tuesday approved the installation of CCTV cameras in government schools in the city to ensure safety of students.

Last year, the government had mandated installation of CCTV cameras in all schools covering classrooms, labs, corridors, parking, library, vacant rooms and even the areas outside washrooms.

"The cabinet accorded its administrative approval and the expenditure sanction for the installation of CCTV cameras in government schools under the Directorate of Education (DoE).

"The department's proposal was to seek administrative approval and expenditure sanction for the project of supply, installation, testing, commissioning and comprehensive annual maintenance contract of CCTV cameras in government schools," an official statement said.

It was also decided that an online access to parents be provided to be able to see their children's classrooms.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had directed the formation of a core committee in December last year.

The panel had to prepare a road-map, time-bound plan and oversee the function of installation of CCTV cameras in government schools and also decide a tentative timeline for the project.



