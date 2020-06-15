Delhi Businessman Got Himself Murdered For Insurance Money: Cops

The police had found Gaurav Bansal's body in outer Delhi (File)

A Delhi businessman hired four people, including a minor, for his own murder to get insurance money for his family, police said on Monday. The man's body was found hanging on a tree - hands tied - in an outer Delhi area on June 10, they added.

A resident of Delhi's IP Extension, Shanu Bansal, had lodged a complaint with the police on June 10 that her 37-year-old husband, Gaurav, who had a grocery business, had gone to his shop but hadn't returned.

She told the police that Gaurav had taken Rs 6 lakh as personal loan in February and was undergoing treatment for depression. He was also a victim of credit card fraud- an unathorised transaction of Rs 3.5 lakh was made.

The police found his body in outer Delhi's Ranhaula area.

During investigation, the police scanned Gaurav's mobile phone records and found out that he was in touch with a minor, whom he had given contract for his own murder.

On June 9, Gaurav reached the area from some public transport. He sent his own image to the accused, police said. The accused tied his hands and hanged him on a tree, they added.

The police have arrested Manoj Kumar Yadav, Sooraj, and Sumit Kumar for the murder. The minor in conflict with the law has also been detained.

The police are trying to find out what sum was given to the accused for the murder and how much was the insurance payment. Further investigation is on.