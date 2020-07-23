Delhi Government Should Work With Stakeholders To Solve Waterlogging Issue: Manoj Tiwari

Manoj Tiwari demanded Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to call an all-party meeting on the issue.

The AAP government should work together with other stakeholders, as it did to contain the coronavirus pandemic, to find a solution to the waterlogging issue in the city, former Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said Wednesday.

Expressing concern over the problems faced by Delhiites due to waterlogging caused by monsoon rains, the North East Delhi MP also demanded Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to call an all-party meeting on the issue.

"It would be better if Arvind Kejriwal rises above political considerations and works out a consensus for a better Delhi with everyone, just as a combined effort was made by his government along with Centre to handle the coronavirus situation," Mr Tiwari said.

He said the all-party meeting should include the MPs of the respective areas and officials of concerned departments.

"BJP has been demanding for last five years for a concrete plan for solving problems of Delhi including waterlogging," he said.

With the arrival of monsoon, people are facing hardships due to waterlogging, and the Kejriwal government should explain the steps taken by it to solve the civic issue, he said.